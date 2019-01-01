Learner Reviews & Feedback for Visualize Financial Data In Tableau by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Tableau is widely recognized as one of the premier data visualization software programs. For many years access to the program was limited to those who purchased licenses. Recently, Tableau launched a public version that grants the ability to create amazing data visualizations for free. Account members can also share and join projects to collaborate on projects that can change the world.
Like many other areas of business, finance departments of all sizes are harnessing the power of data to make better more profitable decisions. With tools like Tableau, finance does not have to be confined to the columns and rows of a spreadsheet. But can now be visualized in dynamic almost life-like ways.
In this project, we will learn how to create an account and how to create visualizations for common financial reports, including accounts receivables, profit and loss, and cash flow....