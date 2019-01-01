Learner Reviews & Feedback for Add Web Reviews with Advanced TypeScript by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5-hour guided project, you will learn about more advanced types in TypeScript by extending a sample park review website and displaying visitors’ star ratings and comments. At the end of this class you will have a deeper understanding of advanced types in TypeScript and use it to make your code better organized and bug-resistant.
Topics covered: TypeScript configuration file, union type, discriminated union type, tuple type, and generics types.
Prerequisite: Basic to intermediate level of TypeScript. Basic HTML and DOM....