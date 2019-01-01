Learner Reviews & Feedback for Work with Dates in JavaScript by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have learned to create and manipulate date objects in JavaScript. You will work with dates by using Date Get methods to isolate and use portions of a date—like month and year—and Date Set methods to set portions of a date to specific values. Since dates are often critical pieces of data, the ability to control them is an essential skill for any JavaScript programmer.
