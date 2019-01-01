Chevron Left
Back to Work with Dates in JavaScript

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Work with Dates in JavaScript by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have learned to create and manipulate date objects in JavaScript. You will work with dates by using Date Get methods to isolate and use portions of a date—like month and year—and Date Set methods to set portions of a date to specific values. Since dates are often critical pieces of data, the ability to control them is an essential skill for any JavaScript programmer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
