The Open University
Sustainability for business success Specialization
The Open University

Sustainability for business success Specialization

Lead sustainable business strategies for success

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Haider Ali

Instructor: Haider Ali

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from The Open University
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

Understanding the need for a sustainable business

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the mega-trends and drivers influencing the change in consumer preference and business landscapes towards sustainable impact outcomes.

  • Frame and scope new business challenges, strategically grounded in contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Skills you'll gain

Category: Conduct stakeholder analysis
Category: Sustainable business fundamentals
Category: Sustainability business concepts and strategies

Thinking about sustainable business systemically

Course 212 hours

What you'll learn

  • Go beyond the limitations of existing methodologies and business design approaches to serve complex ecosystem needs and problems

  • Design and implement new sustainable business concepts and business models grounded in People, Planet, Profit and Progress centric thinking and doing

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem framing and solution design
Category: Conduct stakeholder interviews
Category: Write a problem statement
Category: Problem solving
Category: Systems mapping

Critical thinking for sustainable business solutions

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand how the creative ideation process functions to generate a broad range of relevant outcomes to your challenge domain and systems map.

  • Converge on a selection of the most impactful ideas to take forward for implementation and (in)validation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Creative thinking
Category: Using the SCAMPER method
Category: Sustainable innovation
Category: Critical reflection

From prototyping to validating business models

Course 412 hours

What you'll learn

  • Appraise your value proposition to stakeholders and its likely impact in the real world across people, planet, profit and progress.

  • Develop a comprehensive snapshot of your business model value from three levels of analysis: environmental, social and business.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Stakeholder engagement
Category: Innovative business design
Category: Investor pitching

Instructor

Haider Ali
The Open University
4 Courses113 learners

Offered by

The Open University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions