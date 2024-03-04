This course equips you with the skills to explore and develop sustainable business strategies effectively to achieve positive outcomes and business success.
These skills will empower you to navigate the complexities of sustainable business, drive innovation, and create meaningful change within your organizations, projects and communities.
This course has a global focus and is suitable for:
Professionals currently working or aspiring to work in management or leadership roles
Those who want to build their knowledge from a personal perspective
Individuals thinking of starting a new business venture
Experienced managers who want to cement their knowledge
The skills you learn can be applied in a wide range of roles and industries, across large corporates, public or third sector, or small to medium enterprises (SMEs).
You’ll explore real world sustainable business challenges and undertake analysis in preparation for developing an action plan. You will identify, assess and refine solutions, along with honing problem solving and stakeholder engagement skills.
Via text-based resources and task books, you’ll gain comprehensive understanding and benefit from in-depth reference points as you formulate your ideas and plans.
Please be advised that some course materials are duplicated in 'Creating a Successful and Sustainable Business' , a course developed by The Open University and offered on The Open University platform. Consequently, we advise against enrolling on both.