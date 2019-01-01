Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an Jiaotong University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in China. Founded in Shanghai in 1896 as Nanyang Public, it was renamed Jiaotong University in 1921. In 1956, at the direction of the State Council, the university was moved to Xi’an, an important historical city, and renamed Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU). Now, XJTU is a comprehensive research university offering programs in ten areas—science, engineering, medicine, economics, management, humanities, art, law, philosophy and education. XJTU features 26 schools, 8 undergraduate residential colleges, 12 teaching hospitals, and serves about 30,000 full-time students, including over 14,600 graduate students.