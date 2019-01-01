Xi'an Jiaotong University Logo

Xi'an Jiaotong University

Xi'an Jiaotong University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in China. Founded in Shanghai in 1896 as Nanyang Public, it was renamed Jiaotong University in 1921. In 1956, at the direction of the State Council, the university was moved to Xi’an, an important historical city, and renamed Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU). Now, XJTU is a comprehensive research university offering programs in ten areas—science, engineering, medicine, economics, management, humanities, art, law, philosophy and education. XJTU features 26 schools, 8 undergraduate residential colleges, 12 teaching hospitals, and serves about 30,000 full-time students, including over 14,600 graduate students.

Courses and Specializations

.Net平台下的软件开发技术
.Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization

Available now

乔亚男

乔亚男

讲师
计算机教学实验中心
吴 宁

吴 宁

教授
西安交通大学电信学院计算机教学实验中心
唐 玉海

唐 玉海

教授
西安交通大学理学院
妥 建清

妥 建清

教授
西安交通大学人文学院
崔舒宁

崔舒宁

讲师
电信学院计算机教学实验中心
张 帆

张 帆

教授
西安交通大学人文学院
张 祯

张 祯

讲师
西安交通大学理学院
李 重

李 重

副教授
杨 忠孝

杨 忠孝

工程师
西安交通大学电信学院计算机教学实验中心
燕 连福

燕 连福

教授
西安交通大学人文学院
谢涛

谢涛

讲师
赵英良

赵英良

教授
西安交通大学
邓 妙子

邓 妙子

讲师
西安交通大学人文学院
陆卫明

陆卫明

教授
历史哲学
陈 文革

陈 文革

教授
西安交通大学电信学院计算机教学实验中心
陈灵

陈灵

雒 自新

雒 自新

讲师
西安交通大学人文学院
韩 鹏杰

韩 鹏杰

教授
西安交通大学人文学院
龚 建平

龚 建平

教授
西安交通大学人文学院
www.xjtu.edu.cn
