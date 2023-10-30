How Much Do Network Engineers Make? 2024 Salary Guide

Network engineers ensure critical business technology is in place and operational, they provide support for wireless network services, infrastructure, and data services. Learn about the role and salary of a network engineer here.
With so many companies relying on networking to keep them connected, network engineers remain important hires for many organizations. They carry out essential tasks such as planning, implementing, and overseeing the networks that support key business functions like in-house voice, data, video, and wireless network services. Not only is this a career vital for all types of businesses, it’s also a well-paying position with many options for advancement. If you’re interested in becoming a network engineer, learn more about their compensation and different factors that influence it.
A network engineer is an information technology (IT) professional whose focus is to build and maintain an organization’s computing network. This can include working with computers, firewall needs, as well as network configurations. They also offer technical support to those in and outside the organization.
Some common duties you may encounter as a network engineer include:
Monitoring computer network performance
Software and hardware maintenance and operation
Troubleshooting issues
Diagnosing and resolving bugs
Managing security policies and tools
Collaborating with the internal IT team or outside vendors
According to Lightcast™, the average salary for network and computer systems administrators, which includes network engineers, is $96,300 [1]. However, this is a broad national average based on multiple roles. According to several job posting sites, the average network engineer base salary in the US ranges from $75,724 to $96,300. Let’s look at how other sources compare [2,3,4,5].
|Salary.com
|Payscale
|Glassdoor
|Zippia
|Indeed
|$75,724
|$80,415
|$90,231
|$83,557
|$84,303
While these averages are good numbers to reference, your actual network engineer salary may vary depending on a range of factors. Some of these factors include your location, education, experience level, and other factors can play a role in your total compensation. To get a better understanding of how they can impact your potential earnings, let’s take a closer look at each.
Whether it’s due to cost of living, taxes, or employee demand, your geographic location can impact your potential salary in many roles, including as a network engineer. Find some of the highest- and lowest-paying areas below.
If relocation is an option, moving to a state with a higher average network engineer salary may be beneficial. However, make sure an increased cost of living won’t depreciate the added compensation. The 10 highest-paying states for network engineers, according to Zippia, are [5]:
California: $105,643
Washington: $99,767
Oregon: $98,236
Alaska: $94,460
Nevada: $89,860
Idaho: $89,093
Arizona: $86,433
Massachusetts: $84,380
Utah: $82,211
Wyoming: $81,386
Average salary data by state gives you a rough idea of where to move, but you can fine-tune your potential relocation search by looking at the top-paying cities in the US. The 10 cities with the highest average network engineer salary in the US are [5]:
Menlo Park, CA: $113,611
Seattle, WA: $100,627
Phoenix, AZ: $86,661
Boston, MA: $84,392
New York, NY: $83,638
Middletown, CT: $82,714
Germantown, MD: $81,820
Englewood, NJ: $81,418
Washington, DC: $81,326
McLean, VA: $79,238
Typically, organizations seek network engineers with at least a bachelor’s degree. Typical areas of study include IT-related fields like network engineering, business, and information systems. According to Zippia, 62.1 percent of network professionals hold a bachelor’s degree, 21.3 percent have an associate, and 10 percent have a master’s [6].
Let’s review how education level can impact the average network engineer salary [5]:
Associate: $82,204
Bachelor’s: $89,932
Master’s: $92,877
Doctorate: $95,341
The average network engineer salary will vary by years of experience. Zippia reports the average entry-level network engineer salary is $62,000 per year, whereas an average senior network engineer salary starts around $85,000 [5, 7]. As you advance in your career, you may expect to receive an increase in salary.
Certifications help display your competence within your chosen field. Earning these credentials may boost your salary potential and improve your chances of being hired. Some certifications that can help you in your network engineer career, and the salaries associated with them, are as follows:
Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA): The overarching CCNA course covers networking fundamentals, IP services, security fundamentals, and programmability. This certificate proves your competence in these critical networking areas. The average pay with this certification is $87,000 [8].
Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Security: This certification showcases your knowledge of security solutions. This two-exam certification requires you to choose one core security exam and a second with your choice of focus, allowing you to customize your certification to your career. The average salary with this certificate is $106,000 [9].
CompTIA Network+: This certification demonstrates your expertise in configuring, managing, and troubleshooting common wired and wireless networks. It also touches on areas like virtualization and cloud computing. The average salary with this certification is $59,000 [10].
Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE): This series of expert-level certifications is intended for more advanced network engineers. You can choose from six CCIE specialties: Service Provider, Enterprise Infrastructure, Data Center, Enterprise Wireless, Security, and Collaboration. The average salary with this advanced certification is $136,000 [11].
For network engineers, you’ll need both technical and workplace skills to succeed in the role. Technical skills are those that represent the practical aspects of your role, while workplace skills contribute to how productive you are in a work environment. To thrive as a network engineer, you’ll need the following collection of skills:
Technical skills
Virtual private networks (VPNs)
Cloud architecture
Border gateway protocol (BGP)
Infrastructure
Local area networks (LANs)
Domain name system (DNS)
Internet of Things (IoT)
Wide area networks (WANs)
Voice over internet protocol (VoIP)
Virtualization
Monitoring and troubleshooting networks
Workplace skills
Adaptability
Organization
Creativity
Leadership
Analytical thinking
Teamwork
Problem-solving
According to Zippia, after about five years as a network engineer, you may be ready to move on to a more specialized role or senior position within an organization. If you decide to advance your career, some of your options include the following:
Network analyst
Systems engineer
IT systems manager
Network architect
Senior systems administrator
Data center manager
IT manager
Information systems manager
IT operations manager
If you prefer staying close to the network engineering field, you can advance into roles like senior network engineer, principal network engineer, or network engineer IV. You can also progress to managerial roles, such as network engineer manager, VP of network engineering, or director of network engineering.
Being a network engineer puts you on the front line of the organization’s computers and networking systems. If being a key part of a technology team is something you enjoy, learn more about the role through Akamai Technologies’s Akamai Networking Engineering Professional Certificate or the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate course on Coursera. Upon completion of either program, receive a shareable Professional Certificate to include in your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile.
