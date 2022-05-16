Overview
Many graduate programs require advanced English proficiency. In this certificate course, you will gain the language skills necessary to successfully enroll in and complete graduate level courses at Arizona State University*, a university in the top 1% of prestigious world universities.
In earning this certificate, you’ll learn how to design a research question, find and evaluate sources, and synthesize your sources to effectively communicate and support your ideas. You’ll gain experience and confidence paraphrasing, summarizing, and integrating sources into your writing, and enhance your ability to investigate relevant topics and advance your language skills. You’ll additionally benefit from instructor feedback, peer collaboration, and live, interactive sessions.
By committing 6-8 hours of online study per week for 8 weeks, you can earn your English Proficiency for Graduate Studies Certificate. You will also create a portfolio that showcases your academic research, writing, and presentation skills for admission into a graduate program. Your English Proficiency Certificate can be added to your resume or online work profile to stand out to future employers.
Upon earning your English Proficiency for Graduate Studies Certificate, you will have satisfied your language proficiency requirement needed to study at the graduate level at ASU and will not need to take the TOEFL or IELTS exams. Some ASU schools may require higher English proficiency requirements than others. See the FAQ section for a complete list of schools recognizing this certificate.
Learn more about this program by visiting the Arizona State University website.
Did you miss the webinar? Watch it today.