Arizona State University
Certificate

English Proficiency for Graduate Studies

Achieve graduate-level academic success and earn a certificate of English proficiency at the C1 CEFR level as you advance your writing, research, presentation, and critical thinking skills with Arizona State University, the #1 public university chosen by international students.

Loading...

Enroll by May 16, 2022

Class starts the same day.

2 months

6-8 hours per week

$1,499

Or 2 installments of $749.50.

100% online

+Live session classes.

No application necessary - enroll today.

Ranked the #1 public university for international students

Institute of International Education

Accelerate your path to a master’s degree from Arizona State University

By completing this program, you will have satisfied the English language requirements for international students pursuing graduate studies at Arizona State University. This program prepares all international students for the demands of an English-speaking classroom environment, but may not be accepted as proof of language proficiency at other universities.

Hands-on Projects and Peer Collaboration

With live sessions and immersive projects, you will build your portfolio and be prepared to thrive in both academic and professional settings—all while collaborating with peers.

ASU-English-Proficiency-Hero

Program description

Advance and prove your English proficiency in academic writing, research, presentation, and critical thinking.

Required background

No prerequisites are required.

Skills you will gain

  • English proficiency
  • Academic writing
  • Academic research techniques
  • Citing Sources
  • Paraphrasing
  • Academic presentation
  • Synthesize information
  • Critical thinking

Overview

Many graduate programs require advanced English proficiency. In this certificate course, you will gain the language skills necessary to successfully enroll in and complete graduate level courses at Arizona State University*, a university in the top 1% of prestigious world universities.

In earning this certificate, you’ll learn how to design a research question, find and evaluate sources, and synthesize your sources to effectively communicate and support your ideas. You’ll gain experience and confidence paraphrasing, summarizing, and integrating sources into your writing, and enhance your ability to investigate relevant topics and advance your language skills. You’ll additionally benefit from instructor feedback, peer collaboration, and live, interactive sessions.

By committing 6-8 hours of online study per week for 8 weeks, you can earn your English Proficiency for Graduate Studies Certificate. You will also create a portfolio that showcases your academic research, writing, and presentation skills for admission into a graduate program. Your English Proficiency Certificate can be added to your resume or online work profile to stand out to future employers.

Upon earning your English Proficiency for Graduate Studies Certificate, you will have satisfied your language proficiency requirement needed to study at the graduate level at ASU and will not need to take the TOEFL or IELTS exams. Some ASU schools may require higher English proficiency requirements than others. See the FAQ section for a complete list of schools recognizing this certificate.

Learn more about this program by visiting the Arizona State University website.

Did you miss the webinar? Watch it today.

2 courses in this 2-month program

Course 1 of 2

Course 2 of 2

People interested in this University Certificate also viewed:

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Questions? Contact a program advisor at englishforgrad@asu.edu.

University certificates are earned by completing a bundle of graduate-level courses offered on the Coursera platform by some of the world’s most elite universities. Coursera does not grant academic credit.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder