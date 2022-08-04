University of Colorado Boulder - Online Degrees and Certificates

Master’s Degree Offerings
Master of Science in Data Science
Learn valuable job skills for in-demand data science careers by pursuing a full Master of Science in Data Science degree from the University of Colorado Boulder. This fully online MS in Data Science is an ideal choice for career-focused learners eager to benefit from a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach.
What makes this program unique?
No transcripts, no minimum GPA, no GRE.
Personalize your pathway to a graduate degree.
Deepen your data science knowledge through a multi-disciplinary approach.
Master of Science in Electrical Engineering
A top 5 ranked online electrical engineering graduate program, offering transformative industry recognized credentials and performance-based admissions.
What makes this program unique?
Benefit from a flexible and rigorous graduate program.
Get started today with a customizable curriculum.
Grow your career by learning from world-class industry experts.
Master of Engineering in Engineering Management
This management degree program is ideal for anyone eager to grow their management careers in the dynamic engineering and technical sector. Whether you are a skilled engineer who wants to advance into high-impact management roles or a management professional looking to lead high-performing technical teams, you can earn your engineering management degree from one of the world's top institutions (US News, 2023) and gain a vital leadership education built upon a concrete foundation of in-demand applied skills.
What makes this program unique?
Pursue high-impact management opportunities to lead technical teams
Access a top-quality degree regardless of your academic background
Learn from visionary leaders, industry experts, and accomplished executives
Graduate Certificate Offerings
Data Science Graduate Certificate
Develop interdisciplinary skills in data science and gain knowledge of statistical analysis, data mining, and machine learning from one of the nation’s top-ranked Tier 1 research institutions.
Engineering Management Graduate Certificate
In this three-specialization program, which integrates contemporary concepts of leadership, project management, and finance for technical managers, you will gain specific tools and knowledge to lead technical teams.
Industrial Internet of Things Graduate Certificate
Prepare to grow your design skills by learning about application areas, operating systems, and networking and wireless communication protocols used in IIoT deployments from a top 5 ranked online electrical engineering graduate program.
Power Electronics Graduate Certificate
Progress your career by learning the fundamentals of power electronics like power management, portable power, computer systems, medical applications, spacecraft systems, renewable energy & utilities.