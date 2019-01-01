Open courses in the Global MBA from Macquarie University

Study on your terms with the future-focused Global MBA from a world-leading university. Get started today with the open courses to experience the Global MBA from Macquarie University.

Join one of the Global MBA open courses today:

Take advantage of the flexible and engaging learning experience in the open courses before you commit to joining the degree learners in the Global MBA.

Organisational design: Know your organisation

An online Global MBA to transform your capabilities for the future

Tomorrow’s workplace is complex, challenging, and full of potential. Technology-enabled disruption is shifting the paradigm of how businesses work. Stay ahead of the curve and apply for the Macquarie Business School Global MBA today. There are six intakes each year - check for details and the application form here. You can choose from a variety of options at different price points that allow you to “try before you buy” and develop your skills before committing to a full degree. Enrol in one of the open courses today to get started right away.

Audit Mode (Free): Enrol in an open course free of charge, with access to high-quality videos and readings and the opportunity to interact with other learners. However, while you can test your knowledge with practice quizzes, you can’t complete assessments or earn certificates (digital badge).

Open Course (USD$49/month): Like the audit mode, you get access to high-quality course materials. In addition, you can access the graded quizzes and/or peer-reviewed assessments to achieve a digital badge issued by Macquarie University and Coursera – a credential you can add to your LinkedIn profile to showcase your new skill.

MasterTrack™ Certificates. Macquarie Business School also has two MasterTrack certificates that allow you to take a portion of the Global MBA degree program. The MasterTrack Certificates feature live expert instruction and feedback combined with interactive team-based learning.

The Global Leadership and Human Resource Management MasterTrack™ Certificate empowers you to become an adaptable leader who is ready to face the challenges of the disrupted workplace. This MasterTrack will equip you with the skills to navigate the ever-changing global environment we now work in.

The Finance, Analysis and Modeling MasterTrack™ Certificate teaches you how to synthesise and critically analyse information to produce strategic insights and lead your organisation to success. Data plays a central role in decision making and envisioning futures, so get started today!

