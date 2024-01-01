Choose the Brand & Product Management Course That Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
Dartmouth College
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Critical Thinking, Leadership Development, Decision Making, Professional Development, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, People Development, People Management, People Analysis, Organizational Development, Problem Solving, Talent Management, Communication, Emotional Intelligence, Change Management, Human Resources, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Creativity, Influencing
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Software Engineering, Agile Software Development, Application Development, Leadership and Management
IE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Brand Management, Design and Product, Product Strategy, Customer Relationship Management, Finance, Leadership and Management, Product Management
Skills you'll gain: User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Audit, Human Computer Interaction, Planning, Product Design, Product Development, Visual Design, Web Design, Web Development Tools
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Business Analysis, Business Transformation, Product Management, Business Process Management, Creativity, Innovation, Planning, Product Strategy, Storytelling
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Risk Management, Leadership and Management, Investment Management, Regulations and Compliance, Business Analysis, Decision Making, Strategy and Operations, Performance Management, Strategy, Critical Thinking, Financial Analysis, Financial Management, Business Research, Business Transformation, Finance, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Organizational Development, Supply Chain and Logistics, Human Resources, Innovation, Leadership Development, People Development, Public Relations, Resilience, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Google Cloud Platform, Network Security, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Engineering, Computer Security Models, Security Engineering, Software Security, Network Architecture, System Security, Cloud Infrastructure, Computer Networking, Security Strategy, Computer Security Incident Management, Cloud Management, Network Model, Software-Defined Networking, Security Software, Cloud Storage, Google App Engine, Leadership and Management, Kubernetes
Skills you'll gain: DevOps, Communication, Leadership and Management, Collaboration, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Product Development, Product Management, Strategy and Operations, Continuous Delivery, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Culture, Docker (Software), Google App Engine, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Regulations and Compliance, Critical Thinking, Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Risk Management, Strategy and Operations, Strategy, Finance, Decision Making, Employee Relations, Problem Solving, Communication, Operations Management, Brand Management, Data Management
Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Risk Management, Probability & Statistics, Leadership and Management, Mathematics, Investment Management, Securities Sales, Securities Trading, Computer Programming
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Planning, Communication, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Business Analysis, Business Development, Business Psychology, Collaboration, Decision Making, Design and Product, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Business Communication, Conflict Management, Emotional Intelligence, Resilience, Critical Thinking, Network Security, Data Analysis Software, Adaptability, Organizational Development, Project Management
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Human Resources, Leadership and Management, People Development, Strategy and Operations, Leadership Development, Talent Management, Business Psychology, People Analysis, Communication, People Management, Strategy, Human Learning, Human Resources Operations, Business Communication, Collaboration, Influencing, Performance Management, Conflict Management, Business Analysis, Marketing, Recruitment
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular brand & product management courses
