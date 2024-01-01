Explore Our Business Courses for Beginners
- Status: Free
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Investment Management, Risk Management, Banking, Behavioral Economics, Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Financial Analysis, Innovation, Regulations and Compliance, Leadership and Management
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, General Accounting, Decision Making, Financial Accounting, Strategy and Operations, Account Management, Accounts Payable and Receivable, Cost Accounting, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Cash Management, Communication, Financial Analysis, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Marketing, Brand Management, Budget Management, Customer Analysis, Market Analysis, Marketing Design, Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Performance Management, Business Analysis, Customer Relationship Management, Digital Marketing, Estimation, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Change Management, Human Resources Operations, Organizational Development, People Management, Planning, Operations Management
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Leadership and Management
- Status: Free
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Brand Management, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Communication, E-Commerce, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Business Development, Research and Design
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Entrepreneurship, Strategy, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Planning, Business Development, Business Analysis, Entrepreneurial Finance, Innovation, Finance, Financial Management, Market Research, Business Design, Critical Thinking, Product Strategy, Business Psychology, Decision Making, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, Marketing, Accounting, Adaptability, User Research, Network Model
- Status: Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Development
- Status: Free
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Entrepreneurship, Business Analysis, Market Research, Planning, Marketing, Business Development, Decision Making
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Market Analysis, Marketing, Marketing Management, Market Research, Operations Management
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Sales, Market Analysis, Business Development, Business Analysis, Business Transformation, Finance, Investment Management, Planning, Product Strategy, Business Design, Game Theory, Research and Design
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Analysis, Leadership and Management, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Exploratory Data Analysis, Financial Analysis, Forecasting, Data Model, Mathematics, Performance Management, Strategy, Accounting, Customer Analysis, Human Resources, Human Resources Operations, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, People Analysis, People Management, Spreadsheet Software, Talent Management, Financial Accounting, People Development, Collaboration, Finance, Regulations and Compliance
- Status: Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Contract Management, Negotiation, Communication, Decision Making, Strategy
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Accounting, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Management, Leadership and Management, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, General Accounting, People Management, Planning, Sales, Strategy, Supply Chain and Logistics, Search Engine Optimization, Storytelling
