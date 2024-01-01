Explore Our Chinese Courses for Beginners
- Status: Free
National Taiwan University
Skills you'll gain: Communication
- Status: Free
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Culture
- Status: Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Contract Management, Negotiation, Communication, Decision Making, Strategy
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular chinese courses
- Chinese Characters for beginner 汉字: Peking University
- Chinese for HSK 1: Peking University
- Learn Mandarin Chinese: Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Learning Chinese : Start From Scratch (零到一學中文): National Taiwan University
- Chinese for HSK 2: Peking University
- Learn Chinese: HSK Test Preparation: Peking University
- Chinese Characters for beginner (3) 汉字(3): Peking University
- Chinese Politics Part 1 – China and Political Science: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Chinese Culture and Contemporary China: Nanjing University
