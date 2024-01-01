Explore Our Advanced Deep Learning Courses
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, DevOps, Devops Tools, Exploratory Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Machine Learning Software, Probability & Statistics, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Google Cloud Platform, Other Cloud Platforms and Tools, Strategy and Operations, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Statistical Programming, Machine Learning Software, Python Programming, Statistical Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Apache, Human Learning, Tensorflow
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Data Management, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning, Process Analysis, Data Analysis, Apache, Human Learning, Machine Learning Software, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Feature Engineering, Application Development, Data Architecture, Probability & Statistics, Cloud Computing, Extract, Transform, Load, Statistical Machine Learning, General Statistics, Basic Descriptive Statistics, SQL, Computer Programming, Tensorflow
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Data Science
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Probability & Statistics, Statistical Analysis, Computer Programming, Deep Learning, Tensorflow
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Machine Learning
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, DevOps, Devops Tools, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Software, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Google Cloud Platform, Other Cloud Platforms and Tools, Strategy and Operations, Tensorflow, Kubernetes
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Tensorflow
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular deep learning courses
- Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps): DeepLearning.AI
- Applied AI with DeepLearning: IBM
- Deep Learning for Healthcare: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Advanced Data Science with IBM: IBM
- Image Super Resolution Using Autoencoders in Keras: Coursera Project Network
- Probabilistic Deep Learning with TensorFlow 2: Imperial College London
- Deep Learning with PyTorch : Siamese Network: Coursera Project Network
- Deep Learning Methods for Healthcare: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Understanding Deepfakes with Keras: Coursera Project Network
- Deploying Machine Learning Models in Production: DeepLearning.AI