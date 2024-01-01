Explore Our Deep Learning Courses for Beginners
Multiple educators
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Network Model, Training, Reinforcement Learning
- Status: Free
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Algorithms, Machine Learning Software
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Data Analysis, Data Science
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Calculus, Differential Equations, Mathematics, Machine Learning Algorithms, Regression, Algebra, Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, General Statistics, Linear Algebra, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Analysis
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Data Science, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Business Transformation, Human Learning, Planning, Project Management
- Status: Free
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Machine Learning
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Linear Algebra, Mathematics, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Computer Programming, Python Programming, Machine Learning Algorithms, Calculus, Computational Logic, Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Differential Equations, Problem Solving, Statistical Analysis, Data Visualization, Dimensionality Reduction, Statistical Programming, Probability & Statistics, Regression
- Status: Free
Deep Teaching Solutions
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Leadership and Management
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Statistical Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Decision Making, Feature Engineering, Training
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Data Analysis, Algorithms, Human Learning, Leadership and Management, Business Analysis, Decision Making, Human Resources, People Management, People Analysis, Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Business Transformation, Customer Analysis, Finance, Financial Accounting, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Regulations and Compliance, Statistical Machine Learning, Strategy, User Experience, Big Data
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Design and Product, Human Computer Interaction, Communication, Human Factors (Security), Human Learning, User Experience, User Experience Design, Data Analysis, Data Mining, Deep Learning, Project Management, Algorithms, Data Science, Leadership and Management
