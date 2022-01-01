Free
The University of Chicago
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Data Model, Data Visualization, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Data Analysis, Operations Research, Forecasting, Communication, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Process Analysis, Algebra, Business Analysis, Accounting, Probability & Statistics, Data Management
4.6
(375 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
ESSEC Business School
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Finance, Supply Chain and Logistics, Probability & Statistics, Operations Research, Research and Design, Supply Chain Systems, Statistical Tests, Deep Learning, Machine Learning
4.4
(17 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
École Polytechnique
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Leadership and Management, Market (Economics), Research and Design, Technical Product Management, Process, Mathematics, Design and Product, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Modeling, Energy
4.2
(431 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Global warming is the increase in the planet’s average temperature. Earth's average temperature has risen by more than one degree Celsius (two degrees Fahrenheit) since the Industrial Revolution. The increase in temperature is driven by humankind using fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, as sources of energy. This activity releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. The result is an overall change in Earth’s climate. Climate change is marked by events such as increasing droughts, shifting precipitation patterns, rising water levels, and decreasing sea ice.
Learning about global warming can prepare you for a career in meteorology, climatology, or renewable energy. Meteorologists and climatologists research atmospheric patterns and make forecasts. Meteorologists tend to focus on short-term weather shifts, whereas climatologists focus on long-term changes. Their models can inform the actions of policymakers and warn the public of future challenges.
People who work in the renewable energy industry research, design, install, and maintain energy systems that don't rely on fossil fuels. These systems include solar panels, wind farms, and various other methods of clean energy production. Specific job titles in the field include wind turbine technician, solar energy systems designer, and environmental engineer. The field also has legal and sales sides, so you can work in positions such as a renewable energy sales agent or renewable energy lawyer.
Online courses will introduce you to the fundamentals of global warming, including greenhouse gases and how they affect the Earth's atmosphere. You'll also learn about global warming mitigation efforts and assess potential responses and energy transition plans. Instructors guide you through lessons that incorporate video lectures and reading assignments. The courses are flexible enough to fit into a busy schedule and allow for self-paced learning.