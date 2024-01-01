Explore Our Advanced Medical Courses
- Status: Free
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Bioinformatics, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Statistical Programming, Algorithms, Exploratory Data Analysis, Computer Programming
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Bayesian Network, Probability & Statistics, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Probability Distribution, Bayesian Statistics, Markov Model, Correlation And Dependence, Machine Learning, Network Model, Decision Making, Human Learning, Algorithms
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Bayesian Network, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Bayesian Statistics, Correlation And Dependence, Markov Model, Network Model, Decision Making
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular medical courses
- Medical Neuroscience: Duke University
- Antibiotic Stewardship: Stanford University
- Deep Learning for Healthcare: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Optical Engineering: University of Colorado Boulder
- Foundations of International Psychiatry: The University of Melbourne
- Introduction to Cataract Surgery: University of Michigan
- Responsible Medication Prescribing for Older Adults: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Big Data, Genes, and Medicine: The State University of New York
- Health Data Science Foundation: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Probabilistic Graphical Models: Stanford University