Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Big Data, Bioinformatics, Business Analysis, Command-Line Interface, Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis, Data Management, Experiment, General Statistics, Marketing, Mathematics, Other Programming Languages, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, R Programming, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(5.4k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Next-generation Sequencing refers to a number of different, modern sequencing methods or technologies used to determine an organism’s nucleotide sequence—otherwise known as the groups of molecules that form its DNA or RNA, and the order in which they fall. The “next-generation” aspect denotes quicker, cheaper sequencing, and is named as such to differentiate from older methods.
Next-generation sequencing is important so learners can utilize this biological-research imperative for medical diagnosis, biotechnology, forensic biology, virology, and other related fields. DNA and RNA sequencing have greatly accelerated biological and medical research discoveries, and skills in the technologies that enable it are considered highly valuable.
Since Next-Generation Sequencing is a highly sought-after skill, there is no shortage of opportunities for learners. Jobs include Field Applications Scientist, Study Manager, Business Development in Sequencing Services, Research Associate, Bioinformatics Scientist, Clinical Researcher, Biostatistician, Lab Technician, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, and others.
Through Coursera, learners can take courses that cover the concepts and tools to understand, analyze, and interpret data from next-generation sequencing experiments. The most common tools used in genomic data science are explored, including Python, R, Bioconductor, and Galaxy.
Lessons are designed to introduce the subject of Next-generation Sequencing, demonstrate related tools, cover the applications of the tools for various biological uses, and give learners the opportunity for hands-on learning with the tools.
A background in science can definitely be helpful if you're planning to learn next-generation sequencing, particular studies or work experience in biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, chemistry, and related fields. Work in a laboratory or research institution can be helpful as can any experience performing scientific experiments. A background in health care can also be beneficial if you plan to study next-generation sequencing, particularly classes, degrees, or experience with genetics, immunology, oncology, or related areas. Some computer and software skills are also useful, like proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly the ability to use Excel and PowerPoint.
A career in next-generation sequencing requires excellent analytical skills. You must be a natural problem solver and troubleshooter who can think quickly on your feet, as well as someone who can learn new concepts and adapt quickly to new circumstances. Organizational skills are a must, as are good communication and interpersonal skills. You'll be working with a team in most settings that use next-generation sequencing, which means maintaining relationships and sharing information regularly. You'll also need good written communication skills, as you'll be maintaining notes, potentially applying for patents, writing presentations, and possibly writing for peer-reviewed journals. Finally, you'll need to be able to multitask in a fast-paced environment.
Anyone who wants a career in science and health care—but who prefers working in a lab rather directly with patients—may be suited to learn next-generation sequencing. This is especially true for anyone who is interested in genetics or for people who have a passion for helping others overcome disease through accurate diagnosing, prognostication, and therapy and treatment. Learning next-generation sequencing and working towards a career in this growing field means becoming a scientist with a lifelong passion for learning, researching, and experimenting. You'll also be learning a skill that can help you start a career in a field that pays well and has a positive outlook for the future.