SM
Sep 14, 2020
The pace of the course was easy to follow and the overall content was very well explained. The questions were challenging and made the learning experience fulfilling.
KH
Mar 25, 2021
The Course is very good but need to push in the book material also the las module need a more explanation for the LONG TERM CONTRACTS
By Mehdi A•
Sep 25, 2018
Very instructif and clear! Looking forward to complete the next one!
By VISHWAS M M•
Apr 7, 2020
Good Professor, Special rate for white board explanations.
By Oscar F R L•
Apr 29, 2020
I want to say thank you to Professor Gregory Davis for your time and willingness throught this course, and thanks to the University of Illinois for this opportunity for me, thanks because with the acceptation and your financial aid, all you put a kind of trust on me,
It has been incredible, because at the first time I though: "you can make it", but meanwhile I was studying every topic, I started to think the opposite. It really costed to me this process but I am sure that I can go further to my objective, enhance my knowledge and increase my opportunity to obtain a better job. Obviously, I tried many times and feel wonderful. Thanks a lot!
By Katsiaryna B•
Aug 24, 2019
Highly recommend! A very intensive course that will provide you with lots of systemized knowledge on basics of accounting.
By Mauricio R C R•
Sep 28, 2018
Muy buen curso con información importante y ejemplos didácticos.
By Sebastian P•
Nov 20, 2017
Complete and with very up-to-date Course materials! Great!
By Sylvenous O O•
Nov 16, 2017
it was the best experience and i have gained alot
By Mohamed O N•
May 1, 2020
sincerely the course is very important thank you
By Raj D C•
Feb 12, 2018
A very good course on Accounting over 8 weeks, at a pace that is just right. It covers each of the financial statements that are required, as well as other important topics like ratios, revenue recognition and the time value of money. The highlight of the course is the final submission, where we have to bring together everything we learned, and analyze the 10K Report of a public company of our choosing. You learn a lot in this course, and I am very glad to have taken it.
By Riezky P•
Apr 21, 2021
the subject matter is very continuous with the current era so it is easy to understand. added a better Indonesian translation.
By Ambali S F•
Feb 20, 2020
This is a very good course and an eye opener to all updated IFRS. Keep the good work Cousera and I will continue learning.
By Mario J R M•
Dec 29, 2018
Excelent Course, Excelent Focus of Financial Accounting, Financial Accounting Structure , Congratulations...¡¡¡
By Yannan Z•
Jan 20, 2018
I really like this course. It is approachable to people who have no accounting knowledge and is very structure.
By Gaurav S Y•
Jun 8, 2020
good learning, learnt lots of thing like revenue recognizetion balance sheet reading etc
By Bushra I•
Nov 21, 2019
Well, designed course some questions were challenging. Refresh memory of graduation.
By Nivethitha.A•
Jun 2, 2020
I learned many things from this.
It was very useful to learn new one.
By WAKAS A T•
Aug 26, 2019
The course teacher and contents were excellent.
By Brian S•
Apr 2, 2019
Well structured course. Clear lectures.
By Victor M R C•
Jul 3, 2019
Very good literature and explanations.
By Ajeetha A•
May 10, 2020
It's very nice and helpful for us.
By Mohamed H M S•
Jun 9, 2020
awesome course and instructors.
By Madhurima P•
Jun 5, 2020
Videos can be more ellabortive.
By Mobeen A•
Feb 13, 2020
Excellent Course. Recommended.
By Zin T•
Dec 24, 2019
Thank you, Mr. Davis and team.
By Yandiswa Y T•
Apr 30, 2020
Great Lecture From Mr. Davis.