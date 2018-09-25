Chevron Left
Back to Accounting Analysis I: The Role of Accounting as an Information System

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Accounting Analysis I: The Role of Accounting as an Information System by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.8
stars
534 ratings
118 reviews

About the Course

This course is the first course in a five-course Financial Reporting Specialization that covers the collection, processing, and communication of accounting information (via financial reports) about economic entities to interested parties (i.e., managers and external stakeholders such as stockholders and creditors). To gain the most relevant knowledge from these courses, learners should have taken a basic accounting course prior to this Specialization (which can be done through Coursera courses, such as any accounting course from the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/accounting-fundamentals). This Specialization focuses on accounting concepts, principles and theory with an emphasis on problems that arise in applying these concepts for external reporting purposes. Specific emphasis is placed on measurement of assets, liabilities, equities and income, as well as disclosure of additional information that may assist users understand the financial reports. After a brief introduction to the course, we will spend time understanding the overall financial accounting structure and standards as well as review the fundamental accounting process used to prepare the financial statements, which will establish a framework for the study of the concepts in the remaining courses in the Financial Reporting Specialization. In this course, we will begin our review of key information included in the Balance Sheet and Income Statement and their related financial disclosures. The Statement of Cash Flows will be introduced briefly with more discussion to follow in later courses of the Specialization. Also, we will provide a cursory review of key concepts involving time value of money as we will finish this course with focus on revenue recognition, including discussion of the new revenue standard. We will review the general approach for recognizing revenue, special issues affecting revenue recognition including long-term construction contracts. In addition, we will discuss and review common ratios used in profitability analysis. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, consistently ranked as one of the nation's top three accounting programs, now offers a master’s in accounting at a very affordable tuition rate and is completely online. The iMSA is a full Master of Accountancy program and students graduate with an MS that is highly recognized. Try an open course or two, then apply for admission into the credit-bearing version as you may be eligible to take credit-bearing courses during the application process. If you are missing any prerequisites for the full degree, you can complete Coursera courses to demonstrate readiness and strengthen your application for the iMSA. For more information on this exciting iMSA online program, refer to this link: https://www.coursera.org/degrees/imsa...

Top reviews

SM

Sep 14, 2020

The pace of the course was easy to follow and the overall content was very well explained. The questions were challenging and made the learning experience fulfilling.

KH

Mar 25, 2021

The Course is very good but need to push in the book material also the las module need a more explanation for the LONG TERM CONTRACTS

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 119 Reviews for Accounting Analysis I: The Role of Accounting as an Information System

By Mehdi A

Sep 25, 2018

Very instructif and clear! Looking forward to complete the next one!

By VISHWAS M M

Apr 7, 2020

Good Professor, Special rate for white board explanations.

By Oscar F R L

Apr 29, 2020

I want to say thank you to Professor Gregory Davis for your time and willingness throught this course, and thanks to the University of Illinois for this opportunity for me, thanks because with the acceptation and your financial aid, all you put a kind of trust on me,

It has been incredible, because at the first time I though: "you can make it", but meanwhile I was studying every topic, I started to think the opposite. It really costed to me this process but I am sure that I can go further to my objective, enhance my knowledge and increase my opportunity to obtain a better job. Obviously, I tried many times and feel wonderful. Thanks a lot!

By Katsiaryna B

Aug 24, 2019

Highly recommend! A very intensive course that will provide you with lots of systemized knowledge on basics of accounting.

By Mauricio R C R

Sep 28, 2018

Muy buen curso con información importante y ejemplos didácticos.

By Sebastian P

Nov 20, 2017

Complete and with very up-to-date Course materials! Great!

By Sylvenous O O

Nov 16, 2017

it was the best experience and i have gained alot

By Mohamed O N

May 1, 2020

sincerely the course is very important thank you

By Raj D C

Feb 12, 2018

A very good course on Accounting over 8 weeks, at a pace that is just right. It covers each of the financial statements that are required, as well as other important topics like ratios, revenue recognition and the time value of money. The highlight of the course is the final submission, where we have to bring together everything we learned, and analyze the 10K Report of a public company of our choosing. You learn a lot in this course, and I am very glad to have taken it.

By Riezky P

Apr 21, 2021

the subject matter is very continuous with the current era so it is easy to understand. added a better Indonesian translation.

By Ambali S F

Feb 20, 2020

This is a very good course and an eye opener to all updated IFRS. Keep the good work Cousera and I will continue learning.

By Mario J R M

Dec 29, 2018

Excelent Course, Excelent Focus of Financial Accounting, Financial Accounting Structure , Congratulations...¡¡¡

By Yannan Z

Jan 20, 2018

I really like this course. It is approachable to people who have no accounting knowledge and is very structure.

By Gaurav S Y

Jun 8, 2020

good learning, learnt lots of thing like revenue recognizetion balance sheet reading etc

By Bushra I

Nov 21, 2019

Well, designed course some questions were challenging. Refresh memory of graduation.

By Nivethitha.A

Jun 2, 2020

I learned many things from this.

It was very useful to learn new one.

By WAKAS A T

Aug 26, 2019

The course teacher and contents were excellent.

By Brian S

Apr 2, 2019

Well structured course. Clear lectures.

By Victor M R C

Jul 3, 2019

Very good literature and explanations.

By Ajeetha A

May 10, 2020

It's very nice and helpful for us.

By Mohamed H M S

Jun 9, 2020

awesome course and instructors.

By Madhurima P

Jun 5, 2020

Videos can be more ellabortive.

By Mobeen A

Feb 13, 2020

Excellent Course. Recommended.

By Zin T

Dec 24, 2019

Thank you, Mr. Davis and team.

By Yandiswa Y T

Apr 30, 2020

Great Lecture From Mr. Davis.

