Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced iOS Development by Meta
About the Course
Develop a working knowledge of different approaches to designing and building data-rich, interactive applications for the iOS platform.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
-Compare methodologies for organizing and architecting Swift applications and their implications on code quality
-Identify and follow the lifecycle events from source of generation to methods of response
-Review and apply different types of SwiftUI interactivity from user input handling to gestures
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
-Mobile app development tools and software
-MVC and MVVM
-SwiftUI app development features...