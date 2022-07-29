Chevron Left
Develop a working knowledge of different approaches to designing and building data-rich, interactive applications for the iOS platform. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to: - Compare methodologies for organizing and architecting Swift applications and their implications on code quality and team velocity - Identify and follow the life-cycle events from source of generation to methods of response - Review and apply different types of SwiftUI interactivity from user input handling to gestures - Utilize best practice when working with data in a SwiftUI application You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software: - Mobile app development tools and software - UIKit, MVC and MVVM - SwiftUI app development features...
