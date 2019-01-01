Learner Reviews & Feedback for Application Modernization for Enterprise Systems by IBM
About the Course
During this learning journey, you will be learning how to apply modernization in your Hybrid Cloud environment including IBM Z.
We will look at lifecycle enablement by using DevOps, how to create an application centric environment, Establishing Data Centric Integration and utilize events to drive responses.
By using digital content, use cases and hands-on exercises we provide theability to look and learn what it takes to achieve and implement modernization in the best way possible....