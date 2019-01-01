Chevron Left
This course focuses on the architect persona to help learners understand how to apply IBM Z modernization in designs. This helps to integrate various technologies, platforms and applications across the enterprise in a seamless and transparent manner. We will look at lifecycle enablement by using DevOps, creating an Application Centric environment, establishing Data Centric Integration, and utilizing events to drive responses. By using digital content, use cases, and hands-on exercises, we provide the ability to look and learn what it takes to achieve and implement modernization in the best way possible. As a pre-requisite, learners must complete the course Application Modernization for Enterprise Systems on Coursera....
