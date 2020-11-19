By paul o y•
Nov 19, 2020
I have lived in Africa and currently in India, pursuing Petroleum engineering, my dream place is to work in the Arctic region, this course has really helped me to know the vivid picture of what I have been craving for, indeed there are a lot of good opportunities and resources the Arctic provide for the entire, take the course and experience the knowledge I have gained
By Sara C•
Mar 5, 2021
Very interesting to u understand the implications, interactions and connections among the different players.
By bansidhar y•
Feb 8, 2022
Excellent Course !!! very informative .. and the instructors really knowledgeable and helpful ...
By Almante R•
Dec 6, 2020
It was very interesting!