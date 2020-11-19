Chevron Left
In this course, you will learn how the changing Arctic environment is tied to the growing economic and strategic importance of the North. After setting the stage through a review of the peoples of the Arctic and how they are dealing with change, Arctic governance, economies national defense, attention turns to marine use of the Arctic, oil and gas exploration, mining, fisheries and tourism. The course ends with a survey of recent Arctic events. Learning Objectives: Articulate the drivers of the growing economic and strategic importance of the Arctic in the context of the environmental changes unfolding in the region, governance, and geopolitics. Identify the impacts of the changing Arctic, both positive and negative, on the peoples of the North....

By paul o y

Nov 19, 2020

I have lived in Africa and currently in India, pursuing Petroleum engineering, my dream place is to work in the Arctic region, this course has really helped me to know the vivid picture of what I have been craving for, indeed there are a lot of good opportunities and resources the Arctic provide for the entire, take the course and experience the knowledge I have gained

By Sara C

Mar 5, 2021

Very interesting to u understand the implications, interactions and connections among the different players.

By bansidhar y

Feb 8, 2022

Excellent Course !!! very informative .. and the instructors really knowledgeable and helpful ...

By Almante R

Dec 6, 2020

It was very interesting!

