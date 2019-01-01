Learner Reviews & Feedback for Aruba ClearPass Cloud Integration by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
About the Course
In this course, you will learn about Aruba ClearPass deployment and integration with key cloud products. Aruba ClearPass is an industry leading security solution that provides comprehensive visibility, control, and automated network enforcement to enterprise IT. In Part 1 you will get an understanding of ClearPass deployment in Microsoft Azure and integration with Azure AD and Intune. In Part 2 we will discuss and demonstrate ClearPass integration with Google cloud identity and MDM. This course requires an understanding of network security and cloud providers, we recommend the Aruba Networking Security Basics and Aruba Cloud Basics courses for a refresher....