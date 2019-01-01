Learner Reviews & Feedback for Aruba Cloud Basics by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
About the Course
In Aruba Cloud Basics you will learn what cloud networking is, compare cloud technologies and their various use cases and implementation types. Once you learn about those you will be well on your way to understanding cloud use cases and how to leverage cloud services from Aruba. Part 1 introduces Aruba cloud technologies, products, and challenges in doing a cloud deployment. Explore concepts such as network management systems, orchestration, and security and learn how to move your applications to the cloud. In Part 2 you’ll get an overview of Aruba Central cloud device onboarding, integration, monitoring, and troubleshooting. You’ll also learn about Aruba cloud applications such as Net Edit, UXI, Device Insight, and Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform)....