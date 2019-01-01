Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Navigational Workflows Using React by NIIT StackRoute
About the Course
Forms are an essential part of modern-day workflow. They are the primary medium of collecting, validating, and storing user data to provide great user experience.
React library helps in developing forms using controlled components. Alternatively, open-source Libraries like Formik can be used for handling form input validations and form submissions efficiently.
Additionally, React library is supported by React Router library which facilitates developers to rapidly enable routing between components.
In this course, you will explore React forms, Formik library and React Router library for creating navigational workflows....