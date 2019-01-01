Chevron Left
Back to Building Your Artistic Brand

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Your Artistic Brand by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

In a world where musical content of all kinds can be found anywhere and everywhere, developing a distinctive artistic brand is critical to any musician's professional success. Whether you're an emerging professional musician or a seasoned pro looking to up your game, you will gain knowledge of basic marketing principles as applied to the performing arts. These principles include using visual and design elements to define your artistic identity, strategies for effective marketing through a variety of media and channels, and developing a social media strategy for their professional brand....
