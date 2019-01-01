Learner Reviews & Feedback for Causes of Racial Inequity in Healthcare by University of Michigan
About the Course
The second course of the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare specialization you will journey through a survey of critical drivers of racial inequities in healthcare. These critical drivers need to be known in order to implement interventions that can achieve health equity.
You will explore issues that arise around the financing of healthcare in the U.S, and how this system enables race-based disparities. You will then explore the multiple dimensions of access to care, and how various dimensions perpetuate racial inequities in care. You will also discuss the historical backdrop of mistreatment in healthcare settings that remains pervasive among racial groups. And finally, you will unpack implicit bias and how these biases influence diagnosis and treatment patterns among different racial groups....