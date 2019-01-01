Chevron Left
Back to Check Point Jump Start - CloudGuard Workload Protection

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start - CloudGuard Workload Protection by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

About the Course

The purpose of this program is to give you an insight into the security challenges involving workload protection and application security in the cloud, and Check Point’s solutions for those challenges. The program will also enable you to perform a basic deployment and configuration of the various solutions under the CloudGuard umbrella. Chapter 1 - Program introduction Chapter 2 – Introduction to Workload protection and application security Lesson 1: Introduction to cybersecurity in the cloud Lesson 2: Security challenges of cloud workloads Lesson 3: CloudGuard Workload Protection Chapter 3 - CloudGuard Workload Protection - Container Security Lesson 1: Recap Lesson 2: Runtime Protection Lesson 3: Image Assurance Lesson 4: Admission Control Lesson 5: Threat Intelligence Lesson 6: Posture Management Lesson 7: Deployment Lesson 8: Deployment troubleshooting Chapter 4 - Shifting protection to the left with CloudGuard ShiftLeft Lesson 1: Introduction to shifting security to the left Lesson 2: Deployment Chapter 5 – CloudGuard Workload protection - Serverless Security Lesson 1: Serverless security Lesson 2: CloudGuard Serverless Security for AWS Lambda Lesson 3: Deployment Chapter 6 – CloudGuard Application Security and API Protection Lesson 1: Introduction to application security and API protection Lesson 2: The CloudGuard AppSec solution Lesson 3: Architecture and deployment considerations Lesson 4: Deployment process Lesson 5: Deployment Lesson 6: Setting up API protection Lesson 7: Data and customization of AppSec policy Chapter 7 – Program summary Check Point CloudGuard provides unified cloud-native security for all your assets and workloads, giving you the confidence to automate security, prevent threats, and manage posture – everywhere – across your multi-cloud environment....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder