Check Point Jump Start - CloudGuard Workload Protection by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About the Course
The purpose of this program is to give you an insight into the security challenges involving workload protection and application security in the cloud, and Check Point’s solutions for those challenges. The program will also enable you to perform a basic deployment and configuration of the various solutions under the CloudGuard umbrella.
Chapter 1 - Program introduction
Chapter 2 – Introduction to Workload protection and application security
Lesson 1: Introduction to cybersecurity in the cloud
Lesson 2: Security challenges of cloud workloads
Lesson 3: CloudGuard Workload Protection
Chapter 3 - CloudGuard Workload Protection - Container Security
Lesson 1: Recap
Lesson 2: Runtime Protection
Lesson 3: Image Assurance
Lesson 4: Admission Control
Lesson 5: Threat Intelligence
Lesson 6: Posture Management
Lesson 7: Deployment
Lesson 8: Deployment troubleshooting
Chapter 4 - Shifting protection to the left with CloudGuard ShiftLeft
Lesson 1: Introduction to shifting security to the left
Lesson 2: Deployment
Chapter 5 – CloudGuard Workload protection - Serverless Security
Lesson 1: Serverless security
Lesson 2: CloudGuard Serverless Security for AWS Lambda
Lesson 3: Deployment
Chapter 6 – CloudGuard Application Security and API Protection
Lesson 1: Introduction to application security and API protection
Lesson 2: The CloudGuard AppSec solution
Lesson 3: Architecture and deployment considerations
Lesson 4: Deployment process
Lesson 5: Deployment
Lesson 6: Setting up API protection
Lesson 7: Data and customization of AppSec policy
Chapter 7 – Program summary
