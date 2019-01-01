Chevron Left
Back to Check Point Jump Start: CloudGuard Posture Management

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start: CloudGuard Posture Management by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

About the Course

In this course, you will learn about what is Posture Management, why you need a Posture Management solution, and what makes Check Point CloudGuard Posture management solution the Global leader in Cloud Protection. Lesson 1 - What is Posture Management? Lesson 2 – What are the Cloud Security Challenges? Lesson 3 - What is Check Point CloudGuard Posture Management? Lesson 4 - How does CloudGuard Posture Management Work? Lesson 5 – CloudGuard Posture Management Course Summary Lesson 6 – Posture Management Demo Lab...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder