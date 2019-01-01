Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start: CloudGuard Posture Management by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About the Course
In this course, you will learn about what is Posture Management, why you need a Posture Management solution, and what makes Check Point CloudGuard Posture management solution the Global leader in Cloud Protection.
Lesson 1 - What is Posture Management?
Lesson 2 – What are the Cloud Security Challenges?
Lesson 3 - What is Check Point CloudGuard Posture Management?
Lesson 4 - How does CloudGuard Posture Management Work?
Lesson 5 – CloudGuard Posture Management Course Summary
Lesson 6 – Posture Management Demo Lab...