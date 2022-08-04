Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start: Harmony Mobile by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About the Course
Harmony Mobile is the first mobile threat solution among the industry's top leading vendors to prevent the download of malicious files to mobile devices. With a staggering rise in mobile-related attacks, Check Point Harmony Mobile customers can rest assured knowing that their critical business assets remain protected from even the most sophisticated attacks targeting their workforce via mobile devices. Harmony Mobile leverages Check Point's ThreatCloud and award-winning file protection capabilities to block the download of malicious files to mobile devices and prevent file-based cyber-attacks on organizations.
This course includes these modules:
1. Course Introduction
2. Introduction to Harmony Mobile
3. Harmony Mobile architecture
4. Harmony Mobile deployment - with UEM (part1)
5. Harmony Mobile deployment - with UEM (part2)
6. Harmony Mobile direct deployment
7. Harmony Mobile Security Policy configuration
8. Harmony Mobile dashboard and forensics
9. Adding HM into Mobile Intune
10. Configure HM in Intune for IOS
11. Configure HM in Intune for Android
12. Adding compliance policies for the groups
13. Creating Groups for HM
14. Zero-touch deployment for Android devices
15. Zero-touch deployment for IOS devices
16. Adding HM certification into Intune
This course is suitable for new Check Point customers with no prior experience configuring or administrating Check Point Network Security products.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry-leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network, and mobile device-held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes....