Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start: Product Deployment by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About the Course
In this course, you will learn the concept of software deployment and the methods and tools used for deployment of Check Point products. And, we will drill down into each deployment tool, providing an overview of how to use it given a common use case.
Lesson 1 – Introduction
Lesson 2 – Deployment 101
In this lesson we will briefly discuss what deployment is, the types and methods of deploying Check Point
software, and we’ll go over a high level overview of the Check Point deployment tools.
Lesson 3 – CPUSE
In this lesson you will learn about when and how you should use CPUSE in a relevant deployment, and you’ll
learn some basic troubleshooting during the deployment process.
Lesson 4 – CDT
In this lesson you will learn about when and how you should use CDT in a relevant deployment,
troubleshooting in the deployment process, and using CDT’s RMA mode.
Lesson 5 – Central Deployment in SmartConsole
In this lesson you will learn about when and how you should use Central Deployment in SmartConsole in a
relevant deployment.
Lesson 6 – Zero Touch
In this lesson you will learn about when and how you should use Zero Touch in a relevant deployment.
Lesson 7 – Course summary...