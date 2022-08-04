Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Reliable Cloud Infrastructure: Design and Process - 简体中文 by Google Cloud

About the Course

本课程指导学员运用久经考验的设计模式在 Google Cloud 上构建高度可靠且高效的解决方案。它是“Google Compute Engine 架构设计”或“Google Kubernetes Engine 架构设计”课程的延续，并假定您有使用其中任何一门课程所涵盖技术的实践经验。通过一系列演示、设计活动和动手实验，学员可以了解如何定义及平衡业务要求和技术要求，以便设计可靠性和可用性高、安全且经济实惠的 Google Cloud 部署。...
