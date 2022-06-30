Chevron Left
Back to Cloud Operations and Service Mesh with Anthos

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Operations and Service Mesh with Anthos by Google Cloud

About the Course

This foundational course, course one of the Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos series, equips students to plan and create Anthos environments: to build manageable and reliable multi-cluster Kubernetes infrastructure environments using Anthos and containers. This course is a continuation of Architecting with GKE and assumes direct experience with the technologies covered in that course....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder