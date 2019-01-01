Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cognitive and Experiential Diversity by IE Business School
About the Course
In this course, we explore the nature of cognitive and experiential diversity, as understanding these invisible forms of diversity is essential to meet the needs of an organization.
Cognitive and experiential diversity is needed to drive innovation and disruption. To address the challenges of the future, we must understand the cognitive and experiential backgrounds needed to tackle every challenge that comes our way.
During the course, we will build models to guide us in measuring these different cognitive and experiential backgrounds and how we can leverage each in an organization....