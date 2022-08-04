Learner Reviews & Feedback for Computational Thinking with JavaScript 2: Model & Analyse by University of Glasgow
About the Course
This is the second course in a sequence of four courses that develops essential 21st century computational thinking (CT) skills using the popular JavaScript programming language.
At the end of this second course you will: know a framework for CT to help you model the real world using abstract data structures; have developing CT skills so that you can perform comon data analytics tasks; be able to read and write programs in JavaScript that involve processing, analysing and visualizing data, using a specialised library; and post your creations on the web to share your code with others.
This course is suitable for: learners who have taken the first course in this specialization 'Computational Thinking in JavaScript 1: Draw and Animate' or for those who have basic JavaScript skills and want to learn about simple data analytics....