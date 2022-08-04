Learner Reviews & Feedback for Computational Thinking with JavaScript 3:Organise & Interact by University of Glasgow
About the Course
This third course in the Computational Thinking with JavaScript specialization applies your developing JavaScript skills learned in the first two courses to the world of the web. You will learn how HTML and JavaScript together support the web pages with which we are so familiar, and develop skills so that you can create your own. As well as text presentation, at the heart of HTML, you will learn how to develop interactive, animated graphics, using JavaScript to dynamically add, remove and adjust the HTML objects on the screen. Furthermore, you will leave the more sheltered Coursera programming environment, working with external programming environments, and learning how to use new libraries. Through this practice with new application areas and new building blocks, we build on the computational thinking frameworks introduced in the earlier courses, focusing particularly on the challenges of maintaining a consistent understanding of the multiple computational representations required to master programming....