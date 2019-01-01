Learner Reviews & Feedback for Corporate Entrepreneurship by Tecnológico de Monterrey
About the Course
Entrepreneurial spirit, entrepreneurial culture, are terms that are heard and read repeatedly. These have emerged with renewed strength in an economy in which new and great business opportunities appear. For this reason, entrepreneurial skills are valued in companies and organizations that base their growth and competitive advantage on innovation.
It is increasingly common for entrepreneurial projects to be deployed within an established organization, which is known as intra-entrepreneurship or corporate entrepreneurship. Expand your knowledge on this topic with this online course.
The purpose of this administration course is to explain to participants the main concepts of corporate entrepreneurship and introduce topics of "Entrepreneurial Culture" aimed at developing competencies for the organic growth of the company or the development of the organization....