About the Course
Effective planning isn’t just an annual top-down strategic planning and budgeting exercise. To adapt in the turbulent global economy, successful organizations plan in real-time, across the organization, at all times. By leveraging a Connected Planning approach and technology, organizations around the world are finding ways to not only survive, but thrive.
In this course, you’ll explore examples of how Connected Planning transforms the way organizations do business. Using real-life case studies from the Finance, Sales, Supply Chain, and Human Resources functions, you’ll see a wide range of Connected Planning examples and benefits. Most significantly, Connected Planning is cross-functional, which generates even greater impact for an organization.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
• Explain how Connected Planning provides the link between strategic planning and operational execution
• Describe a range of ways that organizations apply Connected Planning within and across functions
• Articulate the benefits of Connected Planning
This course is presented by Anaplan, provider of a leading technology platform that is purpose-built for Connected Planning....