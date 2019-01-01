Learner Reviews & Feedback for Dashboarding and Deployment by University of California, Irvine
About the Course
This course will take you through the various parts of analytical dashboarding: from best practices for designing a dashboard, creating a unified analytical environment, to deploying and publishing visualizations. We will briefly discuss the advanced visualization techniques and you will develop an information layout of the biggest gainers and losers in the financial markets and compare those movements to the economic data as your capstone project....