Course 3 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Español Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
Spanish
Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Introducción al curso

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Operaciones de Kubernetes

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min)
6 hours to complete

Objetos Deployment, Job y escalamiento

6 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 63 min)
5 hours to complete

Herramientas de redes de Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Datos persistentes y almacenamiento

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

