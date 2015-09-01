About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • kubectl 명령어의 역할 이해하기

  • 배포를 생성 및 사용하고 작업 및 크론 작업 생성하기

  • 서비스를 생성하고 부하 분산기를 사용하여 외부 클라이언트에 서비스 노출하기

  • 다양한 Kubernetes 스토리지 추상화를 이해하고 사용하기

Course 2 of 3 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어 Specialization
Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

과정 소개

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes 작업

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min)
5 hours to complete

퀴즈: 배포, 작업, 확장

5 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 72 min)
4 hours to complete

Google Kubernetes Engine 네트워킹

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
4 hours to complete

영구 데이터 및 스토리지

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어 Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어

