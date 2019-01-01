Learner Reviews & Feedback for Diversity with Inclusion in Organizations by IE Business School
About the Course
For any group to perform at its best, it’s important that its members feel valued.
This can only be achieved if the team, beginning with the team leader, fosters an environment of inclusion where each person has the opportunity to contribute and is valued for his or her distinctive skills and perspectives.
We’ll be introducing you to established frameworks, including Kathryn Sorrells’ Intercultural Praxis Model, which will serve as the guide for this course. Through this model, we’ll learn how to raise awareness about our reactions to difference, optimize critical analysis, and develop responsible social action.
In this course we’ll also review some of the basic concepts that make up the process of inclusion. We’ll discuss theories surrounding inclusion in organizations, and we’ll provide you with strategies on how to react when a moment of exclusion, occurs within your team. Aside from foundational knowledge, you’ll take away from this course a practical toolkit for fostering an inclusive environment.
This course can be taken independent of or along with the companion courses: Fundamentals of Diversity; Cognitive and Experiential Diversity and Belonging in Diversity-Oriented Businesses and Organizations....