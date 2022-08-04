Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engaging in Strategic Management in Healthcare Organizations by Northeastern University
About the Course
This is the second part of a two-part Strategic Management for Healthcare Organizations course. The first course, "Intro to Strategic Management for Healthcare Organizations", focuses on business strategy. This second part presents and discusses analytical frameworks for making strategic decisions, drawing on different disciplines, including economics and management.
You will get an understanding of how strategic decisions are made within organizations. After exploring the different levels of strategy in the first course, you will now dive into each level in greater detail. You will have the opportunity to conduct an external evaluation that examines market, environment, customer, and competitor analyses. You will get an understanding of strategic issues in healthcare organizations, including mergers and acquisitions, vertical integration, joint ventures and alliances, performance-control systems, and organizational design....