这门自助式速成课程向学员介绍 Google Cloud 提供的灵活全面的基础架构和平台服务，其中着重介绍了 Compute Engine。学员将通过一系列视频讲座、演示和动手实验，探索和部署各种解决方案元素，包括网络、系统和应用服务等基础架构组件。本课程的内容还包括如何部署实用的解决方案，包括客户提供的加密密钥、安全和访问权限管理、配额和结算，以及资源监控。...
