这门自助式速成课程向学员介绍 Google Cloud 提供的灵活全面的基础架构和平台服务，其中着重介绍了 Compute Engine。学员将通过一系列视频讲座、演示和动手实验，探索和部署各种解决方案元素，包括网络、虚拟机和应用服务等基础架构组件。您将学习如何通过控制台和 Cloud Shell 使用 Google Cloud。您还将了解云架构师角色、基础架构设计方法以及虚拟网络配置和虚拟私有云（VPC）、项目、网络、子网、IP 地址、路由及防火墙规则。...
