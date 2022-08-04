Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ethnic Minorities and Race by University of North Texas
About the Course
Conditions and distribution of ethnic minorities and race; socio-psychological and cultural factors in the race and ethnic relations; the pattern of relations in the United States with emphasis on the Southwest and on social services.
Upon completion of this course, learners will be able to:
Identify sociological ideas, concepts, terms, and theories regarding ethnic minorities and race.
The learner taking this course would be interested in gaining the ability to have informed conversations about race and ethnicity in American society. Learning about the current empirical patterns and trends will equip learners to have informed conversations instead of conversations based on opinion alone.
To succeed in this course, you should have a background in studying society and an interest in improving race relations....