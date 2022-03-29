Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fandom, Social Media, and Authenticity in the Digital Age by University of Colorado Boulder
"Fandom, Social Media, and Authenticity in the Digital Age" focuses your attention on the interconnected dynamics of identity, representation, interpretation, and self-reflection. It asks the question: how, where, and with whom do we inhabit the worlds of fandom and popular culture in the digital age? We will explore the role of digital media in the production of celebrity and fandom, using social media tools and platforms as a running case study. More broadly, the course is about what media studies scholar Henry Jenkins has called “participatory culture,” the processes by which bring our selves into digital spaces, establish trust and authenticity (or challenge these concepts), and negotiate identity in and amongst others. Along the way, you will develop skills in critical self-reflection and communication, as well as analysis and interpretation. You’ll audit your own social media usage, and put this learning in context with major social media presences of our era.
* Define and describe the relationship between fandom, popular culture, and digital media as each impact our identity and interactions with others
* Apply critical self-reflection and close reading frameworks through personal and professional writing and online publication
* Engage with pop culture and fandom communities by leveraging online platforms to make connections and synthesize learning
* Reflect on your personal relationship to social media, identity, representation, and social interaction online
* Personal Development
* Analysis
* Digital Literacy
* Writing
* Social Media
* Close Reading...
By Audrey R R
Mar 29, 2022
really loved the curated resources this course shared, although I think it would have also been helpful to have more video lectures beyond the interviews. My final assessment also took longer than I'd hoped before I received my final grade, but overall some really good insight and frameworks!