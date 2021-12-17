Chevron Left
Back to Finalize a Data Science Project

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finalize a Data Science Project by CertNexus

About the Course

This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to gather results from previous stages of the data science project and present them to stakeholders. Learners will communicate the results of a model to stakeholders, be shown how to build a basic web app to demonstrate machine learning models and implement and test pipelines that automate the model training, tuning and deployment processes. The typical student in this course will have completed previous courses in the CDSP professional certificate program, and have several years of experience with computing technology, including some aptitude in computer programming....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder