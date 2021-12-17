Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finalize a Data Science Project by CertNexus
About the Course
This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to gather results from previous stages of the data science project and present them to stakeholders. Learners will communicate the results of a model to stakeholders, be shown how to build a basic web app to demonstrate machine learning models and implement and test pipelines that automate the model training, tuning and deployment processes.
The typical student in this course will have completed previous courses in the CDSP professional certificate program, and have several years of experience with computing technology, including some aptitude in computer programming....