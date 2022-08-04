Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finding and Preparing for the Right Job by University of California, Irvine
About the Course
Finding and preparing for the right job in the DS/AI field can be tricky. In this course, we will explore how the job market has vastly different descriptions for the same job title, how to identify what a company is really looking for, and how to search the “hidden” job market. We will also overview major skills areas experts recommend revisiting before applying for jobs in this field, how to tailor your resume to catch the eye of a DS/AI hiring manager, and how to create a stellar portfolio. Finally, we will discuss the importance of marketing yourself and tips and tricks on how to do it well.
By the end of this course, students will be able to:
• Decipher job descriptions with the same titles to discern the different skill sets needed.
• Recall the major skill areas experts recommend revisiting and identify which skills to refresh in preparation for DS/AI applications and interviews.
• Make their portfolio and resume stand out by applying tips specific to the field.
• Recognize how to market themselves and how career fairs, connecting with recruiters, and networking can help.
• Describe what kind of networking is beneficial in this field....